Islam Times - US Secretary of State wrote on his twitter account that Washington is seeking to disrupt Iran's military procurement activities.

"We are firmly committed to disrupting Iran’s military procurement activities," Antony Blinken wrote on a tweet on Thursday."We are designating entities from Iran and the People’s Republic of China involved in such destabilizing behavior," he further wrote.In the latest hostile move against Tehran, the US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced new round of sanctions against some individuals and six entities with alleged links with Tehran.