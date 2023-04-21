President Raisi Felicitates Muslim States on Arrival of Eid al-Fitr

Islam Times - In separate messages, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulated the leaders and people of Islamic countries on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, the Eid of returning to one's human essence and the time of pride and joy for the fasting people and righteous servants of God.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raeesi, in separate messages, congratulated the leaders and people of Islamic countries on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr and expressed his hope with the blessing of this auspicious Eid and by adhering to the great teachings of Islam and the life-giving teachings of the beloved Prophet of Islam Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) and in the light of joint efforts, in line with the realization of the ideals of the life-giving religion of Islam, the ever-increasing unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah and the promotion of cooperation spread among Islamic countries.According to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution's office, tomorrow is the first Saturday of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr.In a number of other Islamic countries, including Iraq, Oman and Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maghreb and Brunei, Eid al-Fitr has been announced tomorrow.Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Syria, UAE and Türkiye, Egypt, Kuwait, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan announced Friday as the first of Shawwal and the day of Eid al-Fitr.