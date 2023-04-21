Thousands Perform Eid Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Ferocity

Islam Times - Despite the stringent measures implemented by the Israeli occupation authorities, a staggering 120,000 individuals congregated at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Al-Quds to observe the Eid al-Fitr prayer, as revealed by the Islamic Endowments Department.

The prayer proceedings were held both within the mosque premises and in its courtyards.However, Palestinian media outlets reported that Palestinian youths were subjected to brutal assaults by the occupation forces in the vicinity of the Lions’ Gate as they made their way towards the prayer.Throughout the month of Ramadan, Israeli forces frequently intruded into the mosque compound and ruthlessly attacked worshipers, prompting international condemnation.This year’s events were reminiscent of the tensions that were palpable during Ramadan in 2021 and the subsequent May violence, which erupted due to Israeli settlers’ takeovers of Palestinian properties in Sheikh Jarrah, encroachments on the mosque compound, and instances of settler mob violence.These occurrences culminated in Israeli military offensives on Gaza and large-scale demonstrations across historic Palestine. For many Palestinians, Ramadan is indissolubly linked to Al-Aqsa Mosque.Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinians from Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Tubas in predawn raids on Friday. In one incident, Israeli police broke into a house in Jerusalem and arrested a young man, while heavily armed soldiers at Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, stopped and detained another from Tammoun town. Furthermore, a girl was also detained by police in the vicinity of one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.These raids are a frequent occurrence, with Israeli forces raiding Palestinian homes almost daily across the West Bank, claiming to search for “wanted” Palestinians. This often leads to clashes with residents, and these raids take place in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, with no need for a search warrant.According to Addameer, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, there are currently 4,900 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, including 160 children and 30 female prisoners. This number includes 1,016 Palestinians placed under “administrative detention,” which allows for detention without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.Mass arrests of Palestinians are nothing new, with over 800,000 Palestinians imprisoned or detained by Israel over the past 50 years, according to a 2017 report by Addameer. This number is now believed to be closer to 1 million, meaning that approximately 40% of Palestinian men and boys living under military occupation have been deprived of their freedom, causing great suffering to almost every Palestinian family.For the people of Jerusalem, the Eid al-Fitr festivities hold an unparalleled significance – a celebration of resilience, steadfastness and resistance against the occupier’s oppressive policies.This year’s festivities bear witness to a historic triumph over the occupier’s machinations, a testament to the unwavering courage and determination of the Muslim faithful.As they gather to celebrate this momentous occasion, they carry with them the names and memories of those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom. May their indomitable spirit continue to inspire us all in the ongoing struggle for justice and peace in Palestine.The following pictures tell more: