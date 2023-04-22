0
Saturday 22 April 2023 - 08:47

Putin, bin Salman Discuss Efforts to Solve Middle East Crises

Story Code : 1053761
The phone call came just days after Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Syria for the first time in more than a decade, Anadolu Agency reported. 

Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed also spoke about bilateral cooperation and efforts to expand trade and economic ties, a Kremlin statement said.

"Satisfaction was expressed with the level of coordination within OPEC Plus in order to ensure the stability of the world oil market," it said.

They also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – the statement added.
