Putin, bin Salman Discuss Efforts to Solve Middle East Crises

Islam Times - In a Friday phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed efforts to resolve crises in the Middle East.

The phone call came just days after Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Syria for the first time in more than a decade, Anadolu Agency reported.Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed also spoke about bilateral cooperation and efforts to expand trade and economic ties, a Kremlin statement said."Satisfaction was expressed with the level of coordination within OPEC Plus in order to ensure the stability of the world oil market," it said.They also discussed the prospects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – the statement added.