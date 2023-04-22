0
Saturday 22 April 2023 - 08:56

Iran’s Top Commander: IRGC’s Strategic Capabilities Fuels Fear in Enemy Camp

Story Code : 1053764
Iran’s Top Commander: IRGC’s Strategic Capabilities Fuels Fear in Enemy Camp
Baqeri made the comments in a message that he wrote to Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of the IRGC, on anniversary of the establishment of the force.

"The IRGC has been an essential pillar in protecting the Islamic Revolution and establishment," Baqeri wrote.

He further stated “Its comprehensive strategic authority, readiness, and capabilities not only create security and peace for the great Iranian nation and boost the country's deterrence power but also instill fear and anger in the camp of this land's enemy’.”

The top commander also noted that the Iranian armed forces, especially the IRGC have become "more determined" in following up the policy of "building up power" and giving a firm response to any threat made by the enemy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
22 April 2023
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
21 April 2023
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
21 April 2023
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine's Membership: NATO Chief
21 April 2023
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
21 April 2023
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
20 April 2023
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
20 April 2023
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
20 April 2023
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
20 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
19 April 2023