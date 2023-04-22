Iran’s Top Commander: IRGC’s Strategic Capabilities Fuels Fear in Enemy Camp

Islam Times - The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri praised the readiness of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] in the face of threats, confirming that the IRGC's capabilities instill fear in the enemy's camp.

Baqeri made the comments in a message that he wrote to Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of the IRGC, on anniversary of the establishment of the force."The IRGC has been an essential pillar in protecting the Islamic Revolution and establishment," Baqeri wrote.He further stated “Its comprehensive strategic authority, readiness, and capabilities not only create security and peace for the great Iranian nation and boost the country's deterrence power but also instill fear and anger in the camp of this land's enemy’.”The top commander also noted that the Iranian armed forces, especially the IRGC have become "more determined" in following up the policy of "building up power" and giving a firm response to any threat made by the enemy.