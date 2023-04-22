0
Saturday 22 April 2023 - 08:57

Polls Show Trump with Big Lead over DeSantis

Story Code : 1053766
Polls Show Trump with Big Lead over DeSantis
But it's a different story in hypothetical general election matchups between the two possible Republican nominees and US President Joe Biden — with DeSantis consistently performing better than Trump, although those results are within the margin of error.

A new Wall Street Journal poll released Friday showed Trump winning 48% of a 12-person GOP field, with DeSantis following with 24% among likely Republican primary voters. Trump comes out on top of a hypothetical one-on-one matchup with DeSantis 51% to 38% too.

Recent polls have shown a similar trend too, including a Quinnipiac University poll from late March that shows Trump at 47% in a 15-person GOP field, followed by DeSantis at 33%, and with Trump posting a similar lead over DeSantis in a one-on-one matchup.

However, a late March poll from the GOP-aligned Echelon Insights shows Biden leading both men by 3 percentage points.

Obviously, it's all so early. Republicans won't pick their nominee for about a year, and DeSantis hasn't even officially announced, let alone spent a year defining himself (and being defined) on the national stage.

But amid all the news about Trump dominating the primary polling over Trump, it's worth remembering that the general election polling shows a different story.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
22 April 2023
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
21 April 2023
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
21 April 2023
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine's Membership: NATO Chief
21 April 2023
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
21 April 2023
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
20 April 2023
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
20 April 2023
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
20 April 2023
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
20 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
19 April 2023