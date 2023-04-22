Top Iranian Diplomat Urges Muslim Solidarity in Eid Message

Islam Times - In a congratulatory message for his Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Fitr, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stressed the need for synchronized steps to strengthen unity among the Islamic countries.

In separate messages on Friday, Amirabdollahian congratulated his counterparts in the Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.The top Iranian diplomat described Eid al-Fitr as a feast of thanking God for one month of worshiping and servitude as well as camaraderie, brotherhood and unity of Muslims in order to achieve the great goals of the Islamic Ummah, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.The foreign minister also stressed the need for the leaders of the Muslim nations to join in efforts to strengthen solidarity among Muslims and help with the progress of Islamic countries.Eid al-Fitr, also called Feast of Breaking the Fast, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.The religious Eid is a day that Muslims are not permitted to fast that day.The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan. The day of Eid, therefore, falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal.Muslims believe that they are commanded by God, as mentioned in Quran to continue their fast until the last day of Ramadan and pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the Eid prayers.