Saturday 22 April 2023 - 09:00

Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen

Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
According to Iran Press citing Anatolia news agency, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Albani, a member of the Yemen Reform Party, was assassinated by unknown gunmen after the end of Eid al-Fitr sermons in the presence of worshipers in the city of the district of Bayhan of Shabwa province (southeast of Yemen).

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Albani, in addition to being a member of the Islah Party (or Reform Grouping) the largest Islamic party in Yemen, was also responsible for the director general of the Public Health and Population Office in Bayhan City.

It is stated in the report that until the publication of the news, no party has claimed responsibility for the assassination, and Shabwa province is under the control of the Southern Transitional Council.

"Rashad al-Alimi", the head of Yemen's presidential Leadership council, in a phone call with Awad al-Awlaki, governor of Shabwa, demanded to clarify the dimensions of the assassination operation, arrest the perpetrators and hand them over to justice.
