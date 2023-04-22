0
Saturday 22 April 2023 - 22:21

Group of Armed Assailants Attack AK Party Office in Istanbul

While no one was injured in the incident, a large number of police teams were dispatched to the site upon notice, Daily Sabah reported.

Police teams arrived at the scene, pulled a security strip around the building, and started an investigation which continues today.

AK Party Istanbul Provincial Chairperson Osman Nuri Kabaktepe strongly condemned the armed attack on his social media account.

AK Party Deputy Chairperson and Party spokesperson Omer Celik also condemned the attack.

Just a couple of days ago an unidentified assailant had opened fire on AK Party's Cukurova district headquarters in Turkey's southern Adana province. The suspect fired 12 shots at the building, using a machine gun. Police arrived at the scene of the attack in a short while and detained the suspect.

While earlier this month, the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) experienced a similar incident at its Istanbul headquarters where up to seven shots were fired into the air from a car speeding on the highway near the CHP office which followed another attempted “shooting” at the Istanbul offices of ally Good Party (IP).
