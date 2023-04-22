Netanyahu Urges US more Involvement in ME after Iran-Saudi Agreement

Islam Times - The Israeli PM says Saudi restored ties with Tehran are sending Riyadh in the wrong direction.

Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered that Saudi Arabia going in the wrong direction by restoring relations with Tehran and asked that Washington expands its involvement in the Middle East.“Those who partner with Iran partner with misery. Look at Lebanon, look at Yemen, look at Syria, look at Iraq,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Hadley Gamble on CNBC last Wednesday. “95% of the problems in the Middle East emanate from Iran," Netanyahu claimed.After seven years of strained ties, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen missions in respective countries after a series of talks brokered in Beijing, China under the auspices of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.