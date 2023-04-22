0
Saturday 22 April 2023 - 22:53

3 PKK Elements Killed in Turkish Drone Attack on N Iraq

Story Code : 1053835
Issuing a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the Turkish army has renewed airstrike on the positions of PKK elements in northern Iraq.

According to the statement, three PKK elements were killed in the attack.

Earlier on April 17, two people were killed and two others were injured in a Turkish drone attack in northern Iraq.

Turkey brands the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and its Syrian arm (Self-Defense Forces) as major threats to national security. The conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party has continued since 1987, with the Turkish army regularly conducting operations against Kurdish militants in regions bordering Iraq and Syria.
