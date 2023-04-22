0
Saturday 22 April 2023 - 22:54

Massive Demonstrations against Netanyahu Continues

Story Code : 1053836
Since Benjamin Netanyahu regained power in the occupied territories, and during this period, his extremist cabinet is faced with widespread popular protests inside.

The protests erupted in January after the coalition announced its reform package, which the government says is necessary to rebalance powers between parliamentarians and the judiciary.

Following the plan to amend the law of the judicial system, all over the occupied territories are witnessing weekly demonstrations.

In the past weeks, dozens of cities from the north to the south of Occupied Palestine, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Occupied Jerusalem, Beersheba, Rishon Letzion and Herzliya, were the scene of demonstrations against Netanyahu's far-right cabinet and the reforms of the Zionist regime's judicial system.

In the city of Haifa, protesters held a protest rally in front of the home of the Minister of Justice of the Zionist regime, Yario Levin. 
