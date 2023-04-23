Turkey to Represent Iran’s Interests in Albania

Islam Times - Iran has agreed to set up an interests section in Albania with the help of Turkey, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu talked about a range of bilateral and regional issues.Congratulating the top Turkish diplomat and the Muslim and brotherly nation of Turkey on Eid al-Fitr, Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the spirituality of the holy month of Ramadan would bring the hearts of Muslims closer together and cause unity among them.Amirabdollahian also announced that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has agreed to open Iran’s interests section through Turkey in Albania. He also thanked Turkey for its good offices in this regard.The two senior diplomats further discussed the bilateral and regional issues, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Cavusoglu, for his part, referred to the excellent ties between the two countries and extended his congratulations to Amirabdollahian on Eid al-Fitr.The Turkish foreign minister also underlined the need to expand ties between the two brotherly and friendly nations.