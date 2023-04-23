0
Sunday 23 April 2023 - 07:29

Turkey to Represent Iran’s Interests in Albania

Story Code : 1053857
Turkey to Represent Iran’s Interests in Albania
In a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu talked about a range of bilateral and regional issues.

Congratulating the top Turkish diplomat and the Muslim and brotherly nation of Turkey on Eid al-Fitr, Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the spirituality of the holy month of Ramadan would bring the hearts of Muslims closer together and cause unity among them.

Amirabdollahian also announced that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has agreed to open Iran’s interests section through Turkey in Albania. He also thanked Turkey for its good offices in this regard.

The two senior diplomats further discussed the bilateral and regional issues, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Cavusoglu, for his part, referred to the excellent ties between the two countries and extended his congratulations to Amirabdollahian on Eid al-Fitr.

The Turkish foreign minister also underlined the need to expand ties between the two brotherly and friendly nations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
22 April 2023
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
21 April 2023
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
21 April 2023
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine
NATO Allies Agree on Ukraine's Membership: NATO Chief
21 April 2023
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
UN To Host Palestinian Nakba Day for 1st Time
21 April 2023
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
20 April 2023
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
20 April 2023
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
20 April 2023
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
20 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
19 April 2023