Japanese Forces to Increase Readiness Over N. Korea’s Possible Satellite Launch
Story Code : 1053859
Japan’s forces are expected to deploy the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system and destroyer warships equipped with Aegis and Standard Missile-3 systems to intercept North Korea’s rocket if necessary, according to media.
“We will make preparations to be able to respond to any circumstance that could cause damage to Japan,” government sources told the Japanese news agency.
Last week, North Korea tested a new Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched toward the Sea of Japan, flying about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landing outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Japan, in turn, requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council and on Monday took part in missile defense exercises in the East Sea international waters together with the US and South Korea.