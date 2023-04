Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah’s Juristic Council Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek highlighted the importance of social solidarity in order to cope with the collapse deteriorated by the absence of the state’s role.

During Eid Al-Fitr Sermon in Baalbek, Sheikh Yazbek called on the various parliamentary blocs to agree on electing a new president in order to form an effective government concerned with implementing a salvation plan.Sheikh Yazbek hailed the Resistance fighters defending the nation, underlining the centrality of the Palestinian cause in reviving the Umma.