Sunday 23 April 2023 - 07:36

Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Enters His 77th Day of Hunger Strike

Story Code : 1053861
The 44-year-old detainee, who is being held in the Ramla Prison Clinic, is in serious health condition and faces a high risk of death, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The PPS states that Adnan is at a dangerous stage and is refusing to take medication or undergo medical examinations due to Israeli authorities refusing to heed his demands.

Adnan was arrested on February 5 by Israeli occupation forces in his hometown of Arraba. His home was searched and vandalized during his arrest.

Adnan’s history of being arrested and imprisoned by the Israeli occupation authorities dates back 20 years, with a total of twelve arrests leading to a cumulative eight years spent behind bars.

Adnan previously went on hunger strikes four times while in detention, with his 67-day hunger strike in 2012 leading to other Palestinian prisoners held under administrative detention joining him in protest.
