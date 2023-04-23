US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North

Islam Times - The US occupation forces have continued to loot and plunder the Syrian resources, as it took out during the past hours, dozens of tanks loaded with stolen oil from al-Jazeera towards Iraqi territories.

Sources in al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that the American occupation took out a convoy of 34 tankers loaded with stolen oil from the Syrian al-Jazeera fields via the illegal al-Mahmudiya crossing, in addition to 40 other tankers through the illegal al-Walid crossing to Iraqi territory.On April 11, the American occupation took out a convoy consisting of 77 vehicles, including 32 tanks filled with oil stolen from the Syrian wells, in addition to 6 military armored vehicles from Hasakah countryside through the illegal al-Walid crossing towards the occupation bases into Iraqi lands.In response, Syria condemned the continued plundering of Syrian oil and other resources by the US occupation forces, calling this action “banditry.”“Over the past weeks, the US occupation forces have intensified looting and smuggling the Syrian oil and others wealth through northern Iraq to Turkey,” the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry posted on Twitter on Saturday.These banditry actions violate the international humanitarian law and lead to the impoverishment of the Syrian people and prolong their suffering, the ministry added.“Syria demanded the US administration to stop this looting and pay compensation to the Syrian people, “the ministry went on to say.The US plays the role of pirates and bandits, the ministry said.Syria calls on the US to stop supporting terrorism and the separatist militias and immediately withdraw from the occupied Syrian territories, the ministry indicated.