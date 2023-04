Islam Times - The Israeli occupation forces stormed on Saturday Bab Al-Rahma Prayer Area in Al-Aqsa Mosque, vandalizing its gates as well as the electric wires.

Meanwhile, the Zionist occupation forces stormed Shaafat refugee camp in Al-Quds City, clashing with the Palestinian youths.Media reports also indicated that the Israeli enemy also arrested the Palestinian Moataz Al-Bargouthi, 22, after storming his house in Beit Rima, occupied Ramallah.In turn, the Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in occupied Nablus.