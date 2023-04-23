No Limit to Expansion of All-out Ties with UAE: Iran FM

Islam Times - Foreign ministers of Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have underlined the importance of developing bilateral cooperation as much as possible, especially ties between the two countries’ private sectors.

“There is no limit to an all-out development of relations,” Hussein Amirabdollahian told his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a telephone conversation on Saturday.During their conversation, the two foreign ministers extended their best wishes to one another on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.Amirabdollahian said the Tehran-Abu Dhabi ties are progressing, adding, “Active meetings and consultations are ongoing between the officials of the two countries.”The Emirati foreign minister, for his part, pointed out that the mutual interests are in the development of bilateral ties, stressing that there are various opportunities for joint cooperation.Al Nahyan said that in recent weeks, there has been a strengthening of cooperation in the region, including the detente between Tehran and Riyadh and the new developments in Syria.Meanwhile, the two top diplomats also invited each other to visit Tehran and Abu Dhabi.