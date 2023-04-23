0
Sunday 23 April 2023 - 07:46

Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Saturday phone call with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah, congratulating him on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Referring to the Eid al-Fitr speech by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the important issue of Palestine, the top Iranian diplomat highlighted the significance of the decline of the Zionists' occupiers, the ongoing developments in Palestine and unity among its people as well as global solidarity with the Palestinians.

Nakhalah, for his part, said all the Palestinian people and groups are united to support al-Quds and the great achievements made during the recent years.

He commended Iran's support for the oppressed and resilient people of Palestine.
