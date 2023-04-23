Islamic Jihad Lauds Iran’s Support for Palestine

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah appreciated Iran’s supports for the Palestinian nation, highlighting the unity of all groups and people in Palestine in defense of holy al-Quds.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated Nakhalah as well as the Palestinian resistance forces and people on Eid al-Fitr.The foreign minister pointed to the fact that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei dedicated a special segment of his Eid al-Fitr speech to the key issue of Palestine, the decline of the Zionist occupiers and the current developments in Palestine, describing the unity among ranks of Palestinians and global solidarity with the Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan as an important asset.Amirabdollahian also reaffirmed Iran’s continued spiritual and political support for the Palestinian people and resistance in their struggle to liberate the occupied territories of the historical land of Palestine and to create an independent and unified country with the holy city of al-Quds as its capital, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Nakhalah, for his part, congratulated the Iranian government and people on Eid al-Fitr and sent his warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian president.He also referred to the unity among Palestinian groups and people in supporting al-Quds and the key Palestinian issue as well as the victories the Palestinians have scored in recent years. He then appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the oppressed and resistant Palestinian people.