47% of French Citizens Dissatisfied with Macron, Survey Shows

Islam Times - A new survey shows a sharp downturn in French citizens’ approval of President Emmanuel Macron.

A new Ifop barometer survey published by Le Journal du Dimanche on Saturday shows that as little as 26% of French citizens are satisfied with Macron.The survey stressed that this is the third consecutive month that Macron receives similar feedback from French citizens.It is also his “third worst level since his election in 2017,” the survey added.According to Ifop's new findings, the number of French citizens unhappy with Macron and his policy stands at 47% of the survey respondents.“Emmanuel Macron drops to one of his lowest levels since 2017,” the survey added, emphasizing that Macron is now intensifying campaigns to appease public opinion.However, observers and French media have been casting doubt on Macron’s campaigns and their effectiveness, amid widespread protests across the country.Ifop’s recent findings are not the first survey to show a drop in Macron’s popularity in France.Last month, another survey from the Ifop barometer said that only 28% of French people are satisfied with Macron while 70% others said they are dissatisfied with the French President.Unrest has spread to all French cities, with tens of thousands protesting French government policies – particularly the unpopular pension reforms.Last week, Macron signed into law his government’s pension reforms, which raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.The government’s decision came amid ongoing protests urging Macron to resign in light of his attempts to push the controversial reform through the country's legislature.Macron is struggling to move on from his unpopular pension controversy, French media reported.“French President Emmanuel Macron only just dodged another day of heckles and boos from opponents of the controversial pension reform,” France24 reported on Saturday.