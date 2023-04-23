0
Sunday 23 April 2023 - 21:08

Top Brass: Russian Air Defenses Down Nine Ukrainian Drones over Past Day

Story Code : 1053928
Top Brass: Russian Air Defenses Down Nine Ukrainian Drones over Past Day
"Russian air defense forces eliminated 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including in the vicinity of the residential areas of Kirrilovka, Valeryanovka of the Dontesk People’s Republic [DPR], Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic [LPR] and Tavriisk in the Kherson Region," TASS quoted Konashenkov as saying.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault teams liberated two areas in the western parts of the city of Artyomovsk in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

"The Russian Airborne Force units rendered support to the assault teams in the northern and southern districts of the city," he added.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck enemy units. The activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
23 April 2023
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
23 April 2023
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
23 April 2023
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
23 April 2023
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
23 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
22 April 2023
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
22 April 2023
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
21 April 2023
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
21 April 2023