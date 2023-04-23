0
Sunday 23 April 2023 - 21:09

Netanyahu Cancels Planned Speech amid Interruption Threats

Story Code : 1053929
Netanyahu Cancels Planned Speech amid Interruption Threats
According to Zionist media, Netanyahu was scheduled to deliver the speech at the Jewish Federation conference in Tel Aviv.

This comes as thousands of Zionist settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories took to the streets on Saturday night for the 16th consecutive week and protested against Benjamin Netanyahu and his controversial plan regarding the judicial system of this regime.

Netanyahu’s proposed reforms seek to rob the Israeli regime's Supreme Court of the power to overrule decisions made by the regime's new extremist cabinet and the Knesset.

Mass protests have gripped the apartheid regime since it announced its proposed judicial reforms in January. Tens of thousands of demonstrators have faced off against police in the streets on a weekly basis.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
23 April 2023
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
23 April 2023
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
23 April 2023
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
23 April 2023
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
23 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
22 April 2023
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
US Department of Homeland Security to Establish AI Task Force
22 April 2023
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
Islamic Countries Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Friday and Saturday
21 April 2023
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
US: Pentagon Preparing Armed Mission in Sudan
21 April 2023