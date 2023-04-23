0
Sunday 23 April 2023 - 21:12

Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export

"Syria condemns actions of the US occupying forces and demands compensation for the inflicted economic loss as a result of illegal oil exports from fields in the northeast of the country," the ministry said.

"Plundering of natural wealth belonging to the Syrian nation contradicts the international humanitarian law and leads to impoverishment and suffering of citizens," the ministry noted.

"The US should stop supporting terrorist and separatist teams and withdraw troops from the Syrian territory," the foreign ministry said, TASS reported.

Several large batches of Syrian oil were transferred to Iraq and Turkey from the start of April, it added. According to the ministry, Syria’s losses in the oil and gas sector stood at $107.1 bln as of the end of 2022.
