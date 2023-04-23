Russian Warplanes Destroy Two Ukrainian Reconnaissance Groups in Kharkov

Islam Times - Russian warplanes destroyed two Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups in the direction of Kupyansk, Kharkov province.

“Russian warplanes bombed the fortified strongholds of the Ukrainian forces in the residential centers of Ogurtsova and Krugloe in the direction of Kupyansk, and two reconnaissance and sabotage groups were discovered and destroyed near the residential centers of Molchanovo and Krakhmalnoye,” Yaroslav Yakimkin, officer of the press center of Battlegroup West was quoted by RT as saying.“The warplanes also managed to thwart two attempts of rotation in the same area, and the Russian artillery managed to destroy an Akatsiya howitzer,” Yakimkin added.