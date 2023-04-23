Hamas, Islamic Jihad Warn Israel of ‘Unprecedented Response’ to Any Assassination Plan

Islam Times - The Gaza-based resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad hit back at the reported activation of the Israeli regime’s assassination policy against Palestinian officials, saying such threats will not intimidate or prevent them from defending the nation.

The two resistance groups denounced the threat of targeted killings as a failed attempt by the Zionist regime to improve its image. On Saturday, Israeli media launched a campaign calling for the assassination of Palestinian resistance leaders, presstv reported.They singled out Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas’ political bureau, saying he is behind the escalation of operations in the West Bank and Al-Quds.Islamic Jihad Spokesman Tariq Salmi said Tel Aviv’s threats to activate the assassination policy will not frighten the Palestinian resistance.The assassination policy, he added, will not change anything regarding the rules of engagement established by the resistance against the Zionist enemy.“The threats by the occupation leaders have failed. Israel’s efforts to restore the deterrent force, which has been worn out by our people’s steadfastness and resistance, only gives it an image of victory to satisfy its divided streets,” Salmi said.He was referring to ongoing mass protests across the occupied territories against the contentious judicial overhaul plans of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.The Islamic Jihad spokesman further warned that Israel will pay a heavy price in case of any act of foolishness or assassination against resistance leaders.Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem also said the resistance is impervious to Israel’s threats.“The enemy’s hand is not free to practice its terror, and the resistance’s response to any foolish act is greater and broader than what it expects,” Hamas spokesman warned.