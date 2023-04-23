Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company

Islam Times - A massive cyber attack by a group of Sudanese hackers knocked offline the websites of a major airport port as well as the largest supplier of electrical power in the Israeli-occupied territories, amid rising cyber operations targeting the Israeli regime’s companies and facilities.

The Hebrew-language media outlets reported that a hacker group calling itself Anonymous Sudan took down the websites of Ben Gurion International Airport and Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) on Saturday.The reports added that the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, during which websites are targeted by overwhelming their servers with too many requests to connect, made the websites unavailable for a while, before they were brought back into service.“We have not forgotten our Eid gift for Israel. There will be a major [cyber] attack, and it will bring down a large part of infrastructure in Israel. We will attack at any moment,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel.Earlier this week, an Indonesian hacker group carried out a massive cyber attack against a number of Israeli websites, including those of the ministries of foreign affairs, education and health.The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the group, calling itself VulzSecTeam, announced on April 17 that it had managed to break into the websites of the Israeli education, health and foreign ministries, as well as Israel police and bus and train companies in recent days, and took them down.The developments come only a few days after pro-Palestinian hackers knocked offline the websites of dozens of prominent Israeli companies and institutions in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people on the occasion of International Quds Day and to condemn heinous crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the oppressed nation.According to a report published by the Hebrew-language Israel Hayom newspaper, the hackers brought down at least 60 Israeli websites within 48 hours, and the cyber attacks, which took place on an unprecedented scale, caused widespread disruption across the occupied territories.The report added that apart from Israeli banks, which came under cyber attacks on Quds Day, the websites of international ride-hailing service Yango and the private College of Law and Business in Ramat Gan were among those affected.Information technology specialists and experts emphasize that the methods used for the hacking were significantly more advanced than those employed in previous years.