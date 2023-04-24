0
Monday 24 April 2023 - 06:11

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Repels Drone Attack on Sevastopol

Story Code : 1053988
Russia
"Our fleet repelled a surface drone attack early this morning. So far, three drones have been destroyed. They attempted to penetrate the bay, but our Navy men opened gunfire against them. Also, air defenses were activated," the Sevastopol governor wrote.

No warships were destroyed in the attack, he said. "Some windows <…> got broken from downed amphibious enemy drones. No one was injured," the official wrote.

According to Razvozhayev, the situation is being monitored, with all emergency services being on high alert.
