Islam Times - Russia's Black Sea Fleet is repelling a drone attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol in the early hours of Monday, the Moscow-installed governor of the city said through social media.

"Our fleet repelled a surface drone attack early this morning. So far, three drones have been destroyed. They attempted to penetrate the bay, but our Navy men opened gunfire against them. Also, air defenses were activated," the Sevastopol governor wrote.No warships were destroyed in the attack, he said. "Some windows <…> got broken from downed amphibious enemy drones. No one was injured," the official wrote.According to Razvozhayev, the situation is being monitored, with all emergency services being on high alert.