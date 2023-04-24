0
Monday 24 April 2023 - 06:12

Yerevan Slams Baku’s Reports about Border Shooting as Disinformation

Story Code : 1053989
Yerevan Slams Baku’s Reports about Border Shooting as Disinformation
"The Azerbaijani defense ministry’s reports that the Armenian army units, at 3:10 (2:10 Moscow time) on April 23, allegedly opened gunfire at the Azerbaijani positions at the southeastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijani border are yet another disinformation," it said.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani defense ministry reported shooting in the Lachin corridor from the Armenian side.

Since December 2022, the Republic of Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin Pass, which connects the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia. In this regard, Yerevan has said that Baku is looking for the genocide of Armenians in the Karabakh region.
