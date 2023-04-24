0
Monday 24 April 2023 - 06:16

Iran to Launch Regular Weekly Flights to Saudi Arabia

Iran’s transportation minister Mehrdad Bazrpash said on Sunday that Saudi authorities had asked Iran to launch three regular flights per week to the Arab country.

Bazrpash said the flights will be launched regardless of arrangements existing between the two countries about flights carrying Iranian pilgrims to the hajj ceremony in Saudi Arabia.

“Launching flights between Iran and Saudi Arabia, in addition to hajj flights, has been taken into consideration in order to expand collaborations,” said the minister, adding that Iran will do its best to launch the flights.

The announcement comes amid plans by Iran and Saudi Arabia to reopen embassies and restore diplomatic relations some seven years after the two countries cut their official ties.

The plan is based on an agreement brokered by China in early March which stipulated that the two Muslim countries should reopen their embassies by May 9.

Experts say the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia can pave the way for a major expansion of economic and trade ties between the two countries.
