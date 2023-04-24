0
Monday 24 April 2023 - 22:53

“Israel” Shells Syria’s Quneitra in New Act of Aggression

According to local media reports, the “Israeli” entity fired 12 shells at the region on Monday morning.

No casualties have been reported so far.

“Israeli” media outlets claimed that its occupation army targeted a military installation in the northern part of Quneitra belonging to Hezbollah, according to al-Mayadeen TV.

Using Lebanese or Palestinian airspace, the “Israeli” entity frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria. In late October, the “Israeli” regime also launched similar attacks on Damascus, Syria’s capital, during which most of the missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses.

In early November, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad strongly condemned “Israeli” airstrikes, emphasizing that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

The “Israeli” entity mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on the Syrian territories.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over “Israeli” assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.
