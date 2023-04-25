0
Tuesday 25 April 2023 - 11:11

Media: Multiple Drones Found Near Moscow

Story Code : 1054220
Media: Multiple Drones Found Near Moscow
All three aircraft were small quadcopters with no identifying markings, the source said on Tuesday. Russian authorities are analyzing the UAVs to learn more about their origins and operators.

Earlier this week, a kamikaze drone crashed in the Bogorodsky district some 30km from Moscow’s eastern outskirts, according to Russian media reports. Some outlets identified the UAV as a Ukrainian-designed fixed-wing aircraft, and said it had been carrying around 17kg of C4 explosives.

One of the three newly discovered drones was found about 4km from the crash site, according to the TASS source. The SHOT news outlet claimed the device was actually discovered around 2km from the scene, and did not have a memory card in it. A local woman found the craft and hung it on a pole for police to collect, SHOT reported, sharing photos of the object.

A previous TASS report stated that a quadcopter was also found on Sunday next to an oil refinery in Kapotnya, a district in southeastern Moscow famous for its petrol industry. The drone was identified as a Mavic-820677 and contained a memory card, the agency said, citing a police source.

Several Russian outlets also reported that a fixed-wing drone was found on Monday in a rural part of the Pavlovo Posad district of Moscow Region, 55km east of the capital. It was reportedly a reconnaissance drone of Russian design, which landed intact using a parachute system.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
25 April 2023
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
25 April 2023
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
23 April 2023
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
23 April 2023
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
23 April 2023
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
23 April 2023
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
23 April 2023
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
23 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
22 April 2023
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023