Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies

Islam Times - A group of Sudanese hackers has targeted the websites of the “Israeli” spy agency Mossad and several other companies across the occupied Palestinian territories, amid rising cyber operations against the Tel Aviv regime’s institutions and facilities.

The Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper reported that various “Israeli” websites, including those of Mossad and the so-called “National Insurance Institute”, which is responsible for the social security of “Israeli” settlers, were knocked offline due to a widespread cyber-attack by a hacker group calling itself Anonymous Sudan on Monday.“This attack is in preparation for a much more significant [cyber] attack,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel.The development came only two days after the group targeted the websites of a major airport port as well as the largest supplier of electrical power across the “Israeli”-occupied territories in a massive cyber-attack.Hebrew-language media outlets reported at the time that the Anonymous Sudan hacker group took down the websites of Ben Gurion International Airport and “Israel” Electric Corporation [IEC] on Saturday.The reports added that the Distributed Denial of Service [DDoS] attacks, during which websites are targeted by overwhelming their servers with too many requests to connect, made the websites unavailable for a while, before they were brought back into service.“We have not forgotten our Eid gift for ‘Israel’. There will be a major [cyber] attack, and it will bring down a large part of infrastructure in ‘Israel’. We will attack at any moment,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel.Also, an Indonesian hacker group carried out a massive cyber-attack against a number of “Israeli” websites last week, including those of the ministries of foreign affairs, education and health.The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the group, calling itself VulzSecTeam, announced on April 17 that it had managed to break into the websites of the “Israeli” education, health and foreign ministries, as well as “Israel” police and bus and train companies in recent days, and took them down.