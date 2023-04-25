0
Tuesday 25 April 2023 - 11:39

Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies

Story Code : 1054229
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
The Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper reported that various “Israeli” websites, including those of Mossad and the so-called “National Insurance Institute”, which is responsible for the social security of “Israeli” settlers, were knocked offline due to a widespread cyber-attack by a hacker group calling itself Anonymous Sudan on Monday.

“This attack is in preparation for a much more significant [cyber] attack,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel.

The development came only two days after the group targeted the websites of a major airport port as well as the largest supplier of electrical power across the “Israeli”-occupied territories in a massive cyber-attack.

Hebrew-language media outlets reported at the time that the Anonymous Sudan hacker group took down the websites of Ben Gurion International Airport and “Israel” Electric Corporation [IEC] on Saturday.

The reports added that the Distributed Denial of Service [DDoS] attacks, during which websites are targeted by overwhelming their servers with too many requests to connect, made the websites unavailable for a while, before they were brought back into service.

“We have not forgotten our Eid gift for ‘Israel’. There will be a major [cyber] attack, and it will bring down a large part of infrastructure in ‘Israel’. We will attack at any moment,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel.

Also, an Indonesian hacker group carried out a massive cyber-attack against a number of “Israeli” websites last week, including those of the ministries of foreign affairs, education and health.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the group, calling itself VulzSecTeam, announced on April 17 that it had managed to break into the websites of the “Israeli” education, health and foreign ministries, as well as “Israel” police and bus and train companies in recent days, and took them down.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
25 April 2023
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
25 April 2023
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
23 April 2023
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
23 April 2023
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
23 April 2023
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
23 April 2023
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
23 April 2023
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
23 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
22 April 2023
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023