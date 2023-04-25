Palestinian Ministry Says Israel Violating Human Rights on Massive Scale

Islam Times - The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has lashed out at the Israeli regime for violating Palestinians' human rights on a massive scale, including restricting their freedom of movement for the sake of Israeli settlers' security and freedom.

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry denounced the blocking of numerous checkpoints and entrances of Palestinian cities, including Jericho and Nablus, as collective punishment imposed by the Tel Aviv regime during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.The ministry called these restrictions a form of collective punishment against Palestinians and slammed Israeli authorities for turning the Palestinians' holidays and occasions into tragedies while allowing settlers to celebrate their holidays freely.The ministry further stated that Israeli settlers are left free to attack Palestinian property, while Palestinians are forced to restrict their movement, and is following up on Israeli crimes against Palestinians at all levels, including at relevant international and European courts.During Ramadan, the Israeli regime's authorities imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of the al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers also pressed ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site, which drew global condemnation.On Sunday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League condemned the Israeli regime's escalation and repeated assaults on the sacred Muslim and Christian sites in the Old City of al-Quds, particularly the recent incursion into a prayer area at the al-Aqsa Mosque.The general secretariat of the 57-member OIC, in a statement, deplored such attacks as a flagrant violation of international law, the Geneva Conventions, and international resolutions, saying the attacks amount to incitement and a serious provocation to the feelings of some two billion Muslims worldwide. Palestinian resistance movements in the besieged Gaza Strip have been warning the regime that it would have to bear the consequences of the flare-up it has brought about in al-Quds and beyond.