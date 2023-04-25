0
Tuesday 25 April 2023 - 20:54

Turkish Defense, Intel Chiefs in Moscow to Attend Quadrilateral Meeting on Syria

Story Code : 1054311
Other participants of the meeting will be Russian, Iranian and Syrian defense ministers and intelligence chiefs.

Last December, defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, and Syria met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Turkey previously saying that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu signaled that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow.

Although no date or location has yet been announced, the foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Turkey and its neighbor Syria since the aggression on Syria began in 2011.
