India, Iran Eye Closer Military Cooperation: New Delhi

Islam Times - The Director General of India’s Defense Intelligence, Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, stated that India and Iran are working towards expanding bilateral "military cooperation" to newer domains in the future.

Speaking at a ceremony on the occasion of Iran Army Day celebrations in New Delhi, Rana, who was the chief guest at the event, said India and Iran have a "comprehensive partnership" based on strong "mutual trust". He also highlighted the countries' long history of interaction and shared cultural and religious traditions, according to India's ANI news agency."I am sanguine that our friendship will continue to grow and become stronger in the coming years," Rana stated. He also pointed out that in addition to professional training military courses, a number of Iranian naval delegations have visited various Indian naval training establishments in the past, and the defense engagement between the two countries has grown.Iran's ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, also addressed the event and mentioned that Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani will visit India to attend the SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in the coming week, which will further develop and strengthen the defense relations between the two countries. Elahi reiterated that the military doctrine of Iran is entirely defensive and based on active deterrence.