0
Tuesday 25 April 2023 - 21:15

India, Iran Eye Closer Military Cooperation: New Delhi

Story Code : 1054314
India, Iran Eye Closer Military Cooperation: New Delhi
Speaking at a ceremony on the occasion of Iran Army Day celebrations in New Delhi, Rana, who was the chief guest at the event, said India and Iran have a "comprehensive partnership" based on strong "mutual trust". He also highlighted the countries' long history of interaction and shared cultural and religious traditions, according to India's ANI news agency.

"I am sanguine that our friendship will continue to grow and become stronger in the coming years," Rana stated. He also pointed out that in addition to professional training military courses, a number of Iranian naval delegations have visited various Indian naval training establishments in the past, and the defense engagement between the two countries has grown.

Iran's ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, also addressed the event and mentioned that Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani will visit India to attend the SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in the coming week, which will further develop and strengthen the defense relations between the two countries. Elahi reiterated that the military doctrine of Iran is entirely defensive and based on active deterrence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
25 April 2023
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
25 April 2023
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
23 April 2023
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
23 April 2023
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
23 April 2023
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
23 April 2023
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
23 April 2023
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
23 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
22 April 2023
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023