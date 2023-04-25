0
Tuesday 25 April 2023 - 21:26

Most Canadians Don’t Want to Recognize King Charles as Head of State: Poll

Story Code : 1054318
Most Canadians Don’t Want to Recognize King Charles as Head of State: Poll
Canada is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and as such the king or queen of Britain is automatically head of state for Canada, although the position is titular, Anadolu Agency reported.

King Charles assumes that post, replacing his late mother Queen Elizabeth II after his May 6 coronation. But he does not have the backing of Canadians for the post, and they do not want his picture on the country’s currency or to sing “God Save the King” at official ceremonies.

According to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, 60% of respondents do not want to recognize Charles as Canada’s King, and only 28% view Charles in a positive light.

Support for Queen Camilla was even dimmer. Originally, she was to be called Queen Consort, a title endorsed by Queen Elizabeth before she died on Sept. 8 of last year.

Respondents to the poll indicated Camilla is not popular. Two-thirds felt she should not be recognized as Queen of Canada. Only 21% backed her having the title, while 19% said she should be Queen Consort.

In fact, a majority said they do not care about the coronation at all.

The ruling British monarch has been Canada’s head of state since Canada officially become an independent nation from England in 1867. Over the years, support for the monarchy has gradually eroded. The new poll showed that 52% do not want to continue with the constitutional monarchy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
25 April 2023
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
25 April 2023
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
23 April 2023
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
23 April 2023
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
23 April 2023
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
23 April 2023
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
23 April 2023
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
Iran Vows to Continue Political Support for Palestine
23 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Failure of Enemy’s Military Strategy in Region
22 April 2023
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
Leader of Eid al-Fitr Prayer Assassinated in South Eastern Yemen
22 April 2023
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
NYT: West Falling Short in Supplying Ukraine
22 April 2023