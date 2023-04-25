Landmine Explosion Kills 3 Children Near US Base in Northern Syria
Story Code : 1054319
The incident occurred in the vicinity of the US base in Qasrak area, north of Hasaka city. According to local sources, the landmine was planted by the US forces in order to fortify their base.
The sources also said that two children were killed instantly and others were taken to the Tal Tamer hospital. Unfortunately, a third child later died from the injuries, while the other two children remain in critical condition.