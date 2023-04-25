0
Tuesday 25 April 2023 - 21:28

Indian Navy Plans to Buy Missile Systems from Russia, US

Story Code : 1054320
According to the news agency, more than 20 Klub anti-ship cruise missiles (the export name for the Kalibr-K system) will be bought from Russia and equipment for the Harpoon anti-ship missile system will be acquired from the US, TASS reported.

The defense officials told the news agency that the Klub system is equipped on both surface warships and submarines of the Indian Navy.

New Delhi also expects to acquire the Harpoon missile system from the US. The US Congress earlier approved the sale of the Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India, the news agency said.
