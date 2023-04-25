Iraqi Resistance Group Says Ready to Expel US Troops

Islam Times - Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, an Iraqi resistance group, has announced that it is prepared to expel American forces from Iraq if the United States decides to keep them in the country.

"If Washington insists on not withdrawing its military forces from Iraq, the resistance groups are at the peak of their readiness to expel them from this country's soil," said Kadhim al-Fartousi, the group's spokesperson, in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.However, al-Fartousi added that they are waiting for the Iraqi government to close the case through diplomatic means. He also called on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to implement the Iraqi parliament's resolution on the expulsion of US military personnel."Otherwise, the current calm will not last, and targeting them will be inevitable," he warned.The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution on the expulsion of US military forces from Iraq after the US assassination of top Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror commanders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January 2020. However, the United States has kept its forces inside Iraq under different pretexts.