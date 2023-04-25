Medvedev Says US Has All European Politicians Under its Thumb
"How many politicians? Well, all of them! Every single politician in Europe is beholden to the United States! There is not a single politician who is not under their influence," Medvedev said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon.
According to Medvedev, the United States has for decades "conducted such training, established such a system of relations with European nations and put them in such a humiliating position that they cannot even imagine dropping from the system of coordinates in which the United States plays the leading role."
He said there was a simple explanation for this: Europe had voluntarily ceded economic control to Washington.
"Now and then, some words get spoken out over there [in Europe], <…> and they talk back, but as soon as Washington blows the whistle, everybody toes the line and obeys all commands," Medvedev concluded.