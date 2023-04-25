Turkey Arrests 110 over Alleged Militant Ties ahead of Election
Story Code : 1054338
Reuters, cited security sources, as saying the operation was focused on Diyarbakir and extended over 21 provinces, targeting people accused of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.
The operation came less than three weeks before presidential and parliamentary votes that represent the biggest electoral challenge President Tayyip Erdogan has faced since his AK Party first came to power in 2002.