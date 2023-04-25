Turkey Arrests 110 over Alleged Militant Ties ahead of Election

Islam Times - Turkish police detained on Tuesday 110 people over alleged ties to PKK militants, security sources said, with a pro-Kurdish lawmaker saying politicians, lawyers and journalists were among those held in raids.

Reuters, cited security sources, as saying the operation was focused on Diyarbakir and extended over 21 provinces, targeting people accused of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.The operation came less than three weeks before presidential and parliamentary votes that represent the biggest electoral challenge President Tayyip Erdogan has faced since his AK Party first came to power in 2002.