Wednesday 26 April 2023 - 13:19

Iran Welcomes Ceasefire in Yemen, Lifting Blockade

Amir Abdollahian held a meeting with Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief negotiator of Yemen’s National Salvation Government, at the embassy of Iran in Oman on Tuesday.

The top Iranian diplomat described as positive the progress in the case of humanitarian issues and exchange of hostages in Yemen.

He laid emphasis on Yemen’s territorial integrity and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any initiative, plan and action that leads to the lifting of the blockade of Yemen and the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire and understanding among the Yemeni political groups.”

For his part, Abdulsalam thanked Iran for providing humanitarian support to Yemen, and briefed Amir Abdollahian on the latest situation of talks with Saudi Arabia in Sana’a in different fields.

He also hailed the impact of the recent agreement between Riyadh and Tehran on the situation in the region and added, “We will continue to resist and talk until reaching an agreement that will ensure the rights of all Yemeni people.
