0
Wednesday 26 April 2023 - 13:28

US Banking Crisis: First Republic Shares Hit Record Low, Depositors Pull $100bn

Story Code : 1054422
US Banking Crisis: First Republic Shares Hit Record Low, Depositors Pull $100bn
The plunge prompted fears of further bank collapses after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

First Republic’s stock closed down nearly 50 percent on Tuesday, after the San Francisco-based lender disclosed that it lost 40 percent of its deposits in the first quarter as the banking sector suffered its 

First Republic saw its deposits fall by $72bn over the period, a figure that accounts for a $30bn rescue package announced last month by a consortium of 11 banks.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month drove fears of contagion across the banking sector, and investors have been closely watching the financial health of regional lenders such as First Republic since.

Other banks in the United States also saw their share price register significant falls, including Western Alliance Bancorporation, Zions Bancorp and JPMorgan.

First Republic said on Monday it was considering “strategic options” to strengthen the bank’s position.

The bank’s recovery plan includes selling off unprofitable assets and laying off up to a quarter of its workforce of about 7,200 employees.

Investors have questioned whether First Republic has a future as either an independent lender or as part of a bigger bank.

Christopher Wolfe, head of North American banks at Fitch Ratings, said any potential buyer of First Republic would be looking at a big write down in the value of the lender’s assets.

“The options are very challenging and probably very costly, especially for shareholders,” Wolfe told the Reuters news agency. “Who’s going to bear the cost?”
Comment


Featured Stories
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
26 April 2023
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
26 April 2023
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
26 April 2023
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
25 April 2023
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
25 April 2023
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
25 April 2023
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
23 April 2023
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
23 April 2023
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
23 April 2023
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
23 April 2023
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
23 April 2023