Wednesday 26 April 2023 - 13:31

Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran

Sheikh Soleimani was shot dead when he was in a branch of the National Bank in the city of Babolsar, Mehr news agency reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that while Sheikh Soleimani was sitting in the bank, an attacker pulled the guard's gun and opened fire on him. Unfortunately, Sheikh Soleimani was killed and three others were wounded.

The political, security and social representative of Mazandaran Province, Ruhollah Salaji, confirmed the assassination of Sheikh Soleimani, indicating that the assailant had been arrested.
