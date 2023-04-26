Resistance Groups Warn Israel About Al-Aqsa Mosque Incursion

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance factions have issued a joint statement, warning the Israeli regime against attempting to change the Islamic identity of al-Quds, following the Zionist forces’ incursion into a prayer area in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The groups have vowed to increase their presence on the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque to counter the Israeli regime’s control of the sacred site, and to prevent any temporal and spatial divisions.Last Saturday, Israeli forces stormed the Bab al-Rahma prayer area, causing great damage and assaulting Palestinian youths. Hamas and the Islamic Jihad resistance groups have condemned the Israeli violence and pledged to defend their sanctities.The Palestinian resistance groups also condemned Israel for deliberately neglecting the health of Sheikh Khader Adnan and Walid Daqqa. Furthermore, they criticized the hoisting of the Israeli flag over the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil as a flagrant act of aggression and part of Israel's Judaization schemes.The groups also praised the recent car-ramming operation in al-Quds as a heroic measure that exposed the fragility of the Israeli regime and the great ability of Palestinians to foil its conspiracies.The resistance factions warned that the Israeli regime’s assassination policy against Palestinian officials would not succeed in repairing its shattered image. They emphasized that "the resistance’s response to any foolish act is greater and broader than what it expects."