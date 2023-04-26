0
Wednesday 26 April 2023 - 22:50

Half of NYC Households Can't Afford to Live There, Report Finds

Story Code : 1054507
Half of NYC Households Can
The report was released as part of a daylong panel at the Ford Foundation.

According to the report's latest findings, 50% of working-age New Yorkers are struggling to cover their basic needs.

That equates to 1,298,212 households or 2,991,973 people and marks a 38% increase from the 2021 TCL report, showing the profound economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on New York City working-age households.

"What I would say to the average New Yorker is it's not your imagination and it's not your fault," said President and CEO of United Way of NYC Grace Bonilla.

The percentage of households struggling to afford basic needs was higher than any other year in the report's two-decade history of studying the cost of living.

The report found that households need to bring in at least $100,000 a year to afford food, housing and transportation and a family of four needs to bring in $150,000.

The study found the highest rates of households struggling with income inadequacy are found in the Bronx -- particularly the central Bronx, and parts of Brooklyn, including Brownsville and Ocean Hill.

Researchers said that Latino, Black and immigrant New Yorkers are impacted most by the city's sky-high cost of living.

Additionally, households with children are at a greater risk of not meeting their basic needs, accounting for more than half of households with incomes below the TCL.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
The Multi-Front War: Dark Days Await “Israel”
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
British Depleted Uranium Shipped to Ukraine
26 April 2023
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
Assembly of Experts Member Sheikh Abbas Ali Soleimani Assassinated in Northern Iran
26 April 2023
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
UN: No Sign Sudan Warring Parties Ready to Negotiate
26 April 2023
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
Iran Cautions against Harmful Humanitarian Effects of UCMs
25 April 2023
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
Anonymous Sudan Disrupts Websites of Mossad, “Israeli” Companies
25 April 2023
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
Russia: Risks of Direct Nuke Confrontation with US Keep Growing
25 April 2023
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
Syria Demands Compensation from US for Illegal Oil Export
23 April 2023
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
Anti-Israeli Aversion Growing in the West
23 April 2023
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
Resistance Group Warns Growing US Military Presence in Iraq Intended to Help Israel
23 April 2023
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
Sudanese Hackers Knock Offline Websites of Major Israeli Airport, Electric Company
23 April 2023
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
Sheikh Yazbek Calls for National Agreement to Elect New President
23 April 2023
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
US Occupation Loots More Syrian Oil in the North
23 April 2023