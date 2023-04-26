0
Wednesday 26 April 2023 - 22:54

Putin Signs Decree on Retaliatory Measures over Seizure of Russian Assets Abroad

Story Code : 1054510
The preamble of the document, published on Tuesday, says it was adopted due to the "need to take urgent measures" to respond to unlawful actions of the United States and other countries, in connection with seizure of the property of Russia, its companies and citizens, TASS reported.

The Russian property and assets (securities and stakes in charter capitals of Russian companies) of entities from those nations will be placed under temporary administrative receivership in case of such unfriendly moves or if there is a "threat to national, economic, energy and other types of security" and defense capabilities.

The Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) will be the administrative receiver by default.

The administrative receiver will perform the duties of an owner "except for the powers to dispose of assets." It will also take inventory of the property which is under external management and safeguard it.

"Expenditures, related to administrative receivership of property, will be covered by incomes from its use. Administrative receivership can be terminated by the Russian president’s decision," the document says.

The decree came into force on Tuesday.

The document also contains a list of assets placed under external management. It currently has three entries, related to stakes held by foreign shareholders in electric power distribution company Unipro and energy company Fortum.
