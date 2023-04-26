Iran Condemns UN Security Council’s Silence on Israeli Crimes against Palestinians

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN has denounced the silence of the Security Council regarding Israeli violations of Palestinians’ rights, arguing that the practice has rendered the UN resolutions ineffective and subjected Palestinian people to constant aggression.

“It is regrettable that the Security Council has remained silent, rendering UN resolutions ineffective and leaving the Palestinian people to suffer ongoing atrocities,” Amir Saeed Iravani said in an address to a UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, in New York on Tuesday.“The absence of accountability has emboldened this despicable regime to continue violating all UN resolutions, including those adopted by the Security Council,” Iravani said.He lamented the fact that for the last 75 years, the Palestinian people have been victims of the Israeli regime’s unrelenting aggression, violence, and injustices, saying the occupation of their land continues, with cities being blockaded, property and farmlands being destroyed and confiscated, and people being forced to evacuate their homes.“Since the beginning of the year, Palestinians have been subjected to excessive violence, suppression, and terror by both illegal Israeli settlers and armed forces. This has resulted in the detainment and assassination of civilians, and the killing and martyring of 100 Palestinians, including 21 children,” Iravani said.The Iranian diplomat noted that almost 5,000 Palestinians, including 31 women and 170 children, are currently being illegally and arbitrarily held in Israeli jails where they are subjected to inhumane treatment.“These horrific acts are part of a larger pattern of systematic violations of the fundamental human rights of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime. They represent a clear violation of international law and established principles and norms of human rights,” he said.Iravani also expressed Tehran’s deep concern over repeated assaults and incursions by extremist Jewish settlers, with the support of Israeli occupation forces, into the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied al-Quds.“The brutal attacks on worshippers, including women and children, as they perform their prayers and rituals in the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque are reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.“These atrocious crimes are a clear example of the Israel regime’s illegal and apartheid actions, which exacerbate the suffering of Palestinian people and erode the foundations for the establishment of just and sustainable peace in the region,” he said.The Iranian envoy reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic remains steadfast in its belief that the Palestinian issue can only be resolved through cessation of the Israeli occupation and recognition of the inalienable rights of self-determination of Palestinians.“This requires the full restoration and protection of these rights, leading to the establishment of Palestinian sovereignty over entire Palestine. However, such a resolution cannot be achieved if the Security Council fails to act,” he said.The Iranian diplomat then called on the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility, take decisive actions to put an end to Israeli occupation and ensure the protection of Palestinians’ rights as mere sympathy is no longer sufficient.Elsewhere in his remarks, Iravani roundly dismissed the allegations made by Israel’s envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, against Tehran, stressing that he “abused this chamber and resorted to lies and fabrications to make unfounded claims.”“It’s not surprising or unexpected, given that deception and lies have long been part of this regime’s toolbox.“The purpose is clear: to divert attention away from the urgent matter on today’s meeting agenda item; the atrocious crimes committed by this apartheid regime against the Palestinian people. Therefore, such false and unfounded claims do not merit a response,” he stated.Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.Most of the raids have focused on the West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against occupation.Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.